Gregory Teeners claim championship title

The Gregory Teener baseball team came away with the championship at this year's Winner Tournament last weekend in Winner. Gregory defeated Platte and Onida in pool play before knocking off Winner to claim the championship.

Gregory got its first win of the season in the first round over Platte by a score of 9-2. Coy Determan went all seven innings while striking out 11 Platte batters to claim the win for Gregory. Gregory scored three runs in the first inning and four runs in the fourth inning while limiting Platte to single runs in the third and fifth innings. Coy Determan also led the way at the plate going 3 for 4 in the game while Gregory pounded out 10 hits for the game.

