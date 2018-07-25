Gregory Teeners finish regular season with a win over Platte-Geddes, 6-5

Gregory 6 Platte-Geddes 5 (8 innings)

The Gregory Teeners finished their regular season with a 6-5 come-from-behind victory against Platte-Geddes last Tuesday in Platte.

Platte-Geddes lead 3-0 after three innings before Gregory plated one run in the fourth inning followed by one run in the fifth inning. Gregory sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh inning, producing three runs and a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

