Gregory Teeners finish regular season with a win over Platte-Geddes, 6-5

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 3:23pm News Staff
Jeff Determan

Gregory 6 Platte-Geddes 5 (8 innings)

The Gregory Teeners finished their regular season with a 6-5 come-from-behind victory against Platte-Geddes last Tuesday in Platte.

Platte-Geddes lead 3-0 after three innings before Gregory plated one run in the fourth inning followed by one run in the fifth inning. Gregory sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh inning, producing three runs and a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

