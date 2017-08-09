Gregory Teeners place fifth at State B Tournamentearly

An early Saturday morning rain shower caused the tournament to be pushed back one hour and later that afternoon Gregory took on Kimball/White Lake in an elimination game.

The Gregory Teeners came out swinging and took an early 8-4 lead into the 3rd inning. The rest of the game was a defensive battle with both teams managing another run in the 5th. Gregory came away with the 9-5 victory and earned their place in the consolation championship against the Northwest Region Champion Onida Post 79 on Sunday.

The consolation championship was an opportunity for the team to win their last game of the year, something only two other teams in the tournament were able to do.

Another fast start at the plate and a solid defense helped Gregory to a 7-2 lead heading into the 6th inning. The Teeners from Gregory followed up with a run in the 6th and 4 runs in the 7th to defeat Onida Post 79 by a score of 12-2 to end the season.