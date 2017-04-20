Gregory track team members qualify for state during Menno meet

The Gregory track team traveled to Menno on Thursday, April 13th.

The Gorillas had a great day in both the boys and girls divisions. The highlight of the day was Jay-Cee Bartling jumping a state qualifying leap of 15’05”.25 in the long jump, which exceeds the standard by only .25 inches. Emma Thomas continued to turn in gutty performances in the one mile, 800, and helped anchor the 3200 mile relay to first place.

The boys also competed well and saw a lot of improvements in cutting time off their running events and adding distances to their jumps. Aaron Voigt had a solid track meet and ran his mile in the best time of the season. Joseph Veskrna ran well in the 110 and 300 hurdles, in which, he almost broke standard in both events.

