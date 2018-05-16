Gregory track teams compete in SESD Conference meet

The Gregory track team competed at the SESD track meet on May 8, 2018 in Wagner. The day was perfect for a track meet. The team as a whole had a lot of their best times and distances of the year.

Some of the highlights of the meet were Blake Boes jumped a career high in the high jump with a leap of 6’4”.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/