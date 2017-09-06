Gregory wins over Jones County/White River

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 10:00am News Staff
Coach Brian Allmendinger

Gregory defeated Jones County/White River 56-6 on Friday, September 1st to improve to 3-0 on the season. JJ Beck led the team defensively with 10 tackles followed by Jon Bakke and Dustin Frank with 7 tackles each. Jayd VanDerWerff added an interception and 4 tackles.

Offensively, Gregory received contributions from several different players. The offensive line of Cade Fortuna, Dustin Frank, and Ethan Dargatz continue to improve each week and provided good pass protection and run blocking to allow Gregory to score 56 points in the first half. Quarterback Andy McCance finished the evening with 334 all purpose yards. McCance scored two rushing touchdowns and added five throwing. Bakke caught two touchdowns with Caleb Stukel, Blake Boes, and VanDerWerff added one touchdown reception each.

 

