Heart City Dance dominates at competition

Sunday March 5, 2017, 21 young ladies from Heart City Dance traveled to Winner, SD, for the annual Bling Fling Cheer and Dance Competition. The Spirit Gems Cheerleading team hosts the annual event as a fund raiser and this was Heart City Dance’s third year in attendance.

HCD brought their Senior Pom and Hip-Hop teams, Junior Jazz group, and Mini Pom team to compete along side teams from Pierre, Mitchell, Winner, Gregory and more. Each of HCD’s dances won first place in their respective category.

They also received the Grand Champion award in Dance, which was given to the highest scoring routine of the day. This award was given to the Junior Jazz group; participants included: Hanna Bitner, Renee Fisbeck, Adella Hustrulid, Kaymen Hustrulid, Makenzie Long and Alivia Patterson. HCD was also the recipient of the sportsmanship award, given to the club or studio who demonstrated positive sportsmanship throughout the day.

