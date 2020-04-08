Increased Hunting and Fishing Opportunities Proposed for Six National Wildlife Refuges in Nebraska and South Dakota

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) announced proposals to increase public access through new or expanded hunting and sport fishing opportunities at five national wildlife refuges in Nebraska. Hunting and fishing programs are administered to ensure sustainable wildlife populations on refuge lands where these activities are compatible with the refuge’s management goals and other recreational activities.

In Nebraska, the Service proposes the following:

• Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Garden County: Open crow, dove, rail, snipe and pronghorn hunting on acres already open to hunting, and expand existing migratory bird and upland game to new acres, and expand season dates for existing sport fishing.

