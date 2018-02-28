Jackman and Raymond Place in the Class C State Powerlifting Championships

Wed, 02/28/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Ainsworth High School was well represented down at Yutan, NE for the Class C State Powerlifting Championships. Sloan Raymond competed in the 181 pound weight class and Conner Jackman competed in 198 pound weight class. There were a total of 70 boys represented in the Class C Tournament.

Jackman took second place and Raymond took fourth place finishes at the Nebraska State Powerlifting Championships.

Both student athletes recorded the heaviest bench press in their respected weight class.

 

