Jayd VanDerWerff selected to All State Basketball Team

Jayd VanDerWerff was recently selected to the third team Class B Boys All State Basketball Team. The All State teams are selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Jayd also became the all-time leading scorer for the Gorillas this past season while finishing his career with 1307 total points.

