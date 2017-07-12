Junior Legion Post #90 ends season at Area Tournament

Valentine Junior Legion began their C-1 District Area Tournament in Neligh on Friday, July 7. Valentine went into the tournament as the #4 seed competing against Bloomfield-Wausa, Creighton, Neligh, Crofton, Pierce, Battle Creek and Atkinson.

Even though Valentine Juniors and Crofton both had their opportunities, it was Crofton that eventually prevailed 12-3 on Friday, July 7. The game was tied at three with Crofton batting in the top of the fifth when Nate Wieseler singled off of Devon Osnes, driving in two runs.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/