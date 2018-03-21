Kierra, Grace, and Mercy headed to NSAA State Speech!

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

District competition is always a day of highs and lows, joy and heartbreak, and for three Valentine speakers, the day ended in complete joy as they qualified for state speech.

Senior Kierra Gracey is the District Champion of Humorous Prose, and sophomore Grace Woodraska is the District Champion of Entertainment Speaking. Junior Mercy Maunu also qualified for state competition with a bronze medal in Humorous Prose.

 

