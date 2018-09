The Lady Badgers played against Ainsworth, Thursday, August 23, 2018, and came in second place with 430, out of six schools.

Broken Bow placed first with 401; in third place, O’Neill with 535; West Holt, 542; Ainsworth and Plainview were also competitors.

