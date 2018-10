Tuesday, October 2, the Lady Badgers traveled to Ogallala where they were bested by the Indians in two sets:

Valentine - 14, 16 = 0 Ogallala - 25, 25, = 2

There were only nine kills in the game; 27 total digs with Allison Hitchcock leading with 9, followed by Rhea Benson with 8.

