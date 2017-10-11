Lady Badgers lose to Gothenburg and Ogallala

Wed, 10/11/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Lady Badgers traveled to Gothenburg Tuesday, October 3, 2017,where they played against Ogallala and Gothenburg.

The Lady Badgers lost both games in two sets. The first game, against Gothenburg was 6-25, 17-25.

The second game against Ogallala, 5-25, 11-25. As of press time, stats hadn’t been updated.

 

