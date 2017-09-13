Lady Badgers play V-ball!

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

On Tuesday, September 5, 2017, the Lady Badgers traveled to O’Neill for a triangular where they lost to O’Neill in two sets: 13-25, 9-25.

They played West Holt and lost in two close sets: 23-25, 23-25.

Saturday, September 9, the team traveled to Cozad where they played against Centura and lost with a score of 12-25, and 9-25.

 

