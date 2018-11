Monday, October 22, 2018, the pink shone for Pink OUT night - which was also parents night for the Lady Badgers who hosted Bennett County.

The Lady Badgers came away with the win in three sets:

Valentine - 25, 25, 22, 25 = 3

Bennett County - 19, 19, 25, 18 = 1

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/