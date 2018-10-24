Lady Badgers win three in SWC

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 5:00am

The Lady Badgers traveled to Broken Bow, Tuesday, October 16 where they played against the Indians and lost in two sets. Valentine - 15, 18 = 0

Broken Bow - 25, 25 = 2

There were a total of 15 kills in the game with Haley Hesse leading with 5, followed by Allison Hitchcock with 4. There were four total blocks in the game with Riawna Reimers and Haley Hesse leading with 3, followed by Skyler Reagle with 2.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467