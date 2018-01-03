Lady Bulldogs Lose to Burwell, 38 to 48

The Ainsworth Lady Bulldogs hosted the Burwell Longhorns on Tuesday, December 19th.

The Longhorns defeated the Lady Dawgs 48 to 38 in a hard fought game.

Sophomore Erin Kuchera scored 14 points for the Lady Dawgs with Shelby Jones and Brieann Schipporeit each adding nine points.

Claire Steinhauser and Brieann Schipporeit each pulled down four rebounds.

