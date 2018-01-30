Lady Gorillas compete in SPC tournament

Lady Gorillas Place Seventh at SPC Tourney Gregory vs. Lyman

Gregory played Lyman the first night of the Southern Plains Tournament in Lyman on January 18, 2018, and were defeated 57-41. Quarter scores for the Lady Gorillas were 4, 15, 13, and 9. Lyman’s quarter scores were 8, 12, 18, and 19.

The Lady Gorillas shot 16 of 60 from the field, 1 of 8 on threepointers, and 8 of 20 from the free throw line.

Sydney Svatos led the Lady Gorillas with 20 points, Jessy Jo VanDerWerff had 9 points, and Megan Warnke chipped in 5 points in the loss.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/