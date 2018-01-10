Lady Gorillas fall to AC/DC, but pull out first win against Lyman

On Friday, December 29, 2017 the Lady Gorillas traveled to Dakota Christian to take on Andes Central/ Dakota Christian Thunder for a double header. The girls lost with a final score of 64-41.

Jessy Jo VanDerWerff led the team with 15 points, and Gracie Kenzy led with eight total rebounds.

On the offensive side, Jessy Jo VanDerWerff led with points and was followed by Sydney Svatos with ten points. Svatos was 2/2 from the 3-point line and Emma Schweigert was 2/3 for 67%. From the free throw line, Jessy Jo VanDerWerff was 4/4, and Brooklyn VanDerWerff was 3/4. For rebounding, Kenzy led with four offensive rebounds.