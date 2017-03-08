Lady Gorillas finish season at Avon
Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:49am News Staff
Coach Kevin Myrmoe
On February 20, 2017, the Lady Gorillas traveled to Colome to play the Colome Cowgirls in the first round of the District 12B girls basketball tournament.
The Lady Gorillas used a strong first half to take a lead of 19 to 10 going into halftime. In the second half, the Lady Gorillas continued to maintain the lead and won the game by a score of 46 to 32.
The Lady Gorillas improved their record to 3-18, while the Cowgirls finished the season with a record of 4-17.
The Lady Gorillas were led by Allison Ekroth with 17 points and Sydney Svatos with 12 points. Leading the Lady Gorillas in rebounding was Megan Warnke with 8.
As a team, the Lady Gorillas shot 13 of 26 from the 2-point range for a total of 50% and 1 of 5 on 3-point shots for 20%. From the free throw line, the team shot 17 of 36 for 47%.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/