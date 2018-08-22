Lady Spikers begin season this Thursday

The 2018 Spiker volleyball team returns a lot of varsity players this season. There are three seniors; Addy Nelson, Megan Warnke, and KaeLee Haney. These seniors have continued to impress me throughout our fall camp. They have been enthusiastic, positive and their drive to better themselves has been contagious. They have set the bar high and are taking their team with them.

These girls have put a lot of hard work into the summer and now their fall camp. Other returning varsity players are juniors Brooklyn VanDerWerff, Sydney Svatos, Jaslee Kerner, Makayla Thomas, BriLee Peck, Kaycie Thompson, and JayCee Bartling. Jessy Jo VanDerWerff also makes our team returning as an eighth grader.

