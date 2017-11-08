Lady Spikers finish season at region action in Avon

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 10:39am News Staff
Coach Teresa Webster

The Lady Gorillas ended their season with region volleyball tournament play on October 31st, in Avon. Avon had a strong team with some good hitters and we knew we were going to have to be big at the net.

The girls started out slow but as the night went on they began to get more aggressive and play with less unforced errors. By the 3rd set we were down by two sets and it was a ‘do or die’ situation. We really did play well that third set but it was a little too late. We ended up losing in three straight, set scores 18-25, 15-25, 24-26. We really hoped to playing on in the region tournament, but we just weren’t able to get that win.

It is always hard to send off those seniors, and they will be missed! Alexa Hannahs has been setting the ball for us for a very long time. It will be hard to replace her. Amber Swan was a defensive specialist, she was not just a good player for us she was a great leader.

 

