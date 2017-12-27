McCance and VanDerWerff sign national letters of intent

In the early signing period beginning December 20, Andy Mc- Cance and Jayd VanDerWerff signed National Letters of Intent to play Division I football for the 2018-19 school year. University of South Dakota Head Coach, Bob Nielson announced the signing of Gregory High School quarterback Andy McCance to further his academic and athletic prowess for the Coyotes. While Head Coach, John Stiegelmeier of South Dakota State University announced the signing of GHS wide receiver Jayd VanDerWerff to carry his educational and athletic skills to the Jackrabbits.