Men’s golf league members begin playoffs this week at the Gregory Golf Course

Yawn.....the team of David Kotrba/Charlie Johnson continue to lead the league. You might say they have become dominant. This week is position play and the playoffs will start on 8-23. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the playoffs. Second place in the league continues to be held by the Cerny brothers, Al and Ken. Gregg Drees/Jeff Johnson continue to hang on to their third place position.

That Gregg Drees is one of the craftiest people you will ever meet. For instance, several years ago he and Jeff Johnson won the league so he promoted the fact that he would purchase signs and have them installed. These signs would entitle the current league champions of preferred parking spots during league. Sounds legitimate doesn’t it? The trick to it is that he did buy the signs, he did install the signs and he and Jeff enjoyed preferred parking for the next year. However when the second year rolled around the signs had faded so bad you could no longer read them. When I asked him about that all I got was one of those wry smiles.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/