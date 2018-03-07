Music for Millions March 15

The fifth grade class at Valentine Elementary School will present their program, Music for Millions, on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at the Valentine High School Auditorium. The program will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The concert will feature a variety of musical styles and choreography. The show will begin with the fifth graders singing a song in honor of Dr. Theodor Seuss Geisel, Green Eggs & Ham, followed by a medley of two well-known folk songs called I’ve Been Working on the Wabash Cannonball. Songs from the most influential band of all time, The Beatles, are Can’t Buy Me Love, Imagine and Yellow Submarine.

