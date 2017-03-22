Nebraska USA District 3 at O’Neill - results for Valentine Wrestling Club

First place - RJ Dean, Deklin Titus, Andon Olson, and Christopher Williams.

Second place - Trystan Beebout, Dominic Beebout, Trevor Burdick, Brenden Battershaw, and Clayton Elliott.

Third place - Brayden Stec.

Fourth place: Parker Wackler, Carter Anderson, and Tobin Olson.

Fifth place - Boone Jespersen, Logan Radant, Kane Fowler, and Jonah Perrett.

Participating team members include - Gus Benson, Jhett Jespersen, James Monroe, Rownan Eggert, Duncan Mosner, Nick Ohlmann, Cayden Lamb, Conner Fowler.

Kids who placed first through fourth qualified to participate in NEUSA State Tournament March 18-19 in Grand Island.

The team tied for fifth place out of 32 teams participating!

