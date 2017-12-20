Nelson awarded bowling scholarship

Wed, 12/20/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The South Dakota State USBC Youth Bowling Tournament was held in Mitchell on April 23, 2017. Emily Stukel, left, took fifth place in the Girls Singles 150 & Over. Addy Nelson, right, was awarded the Youth Ambassador Award which is a $150 scholarship. She also had the high average for girls in the state with a 207 average.

 

