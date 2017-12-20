Nelson awarded bowling scholarship

The South Dakota State USBC Youth Bowling Tournament was held in Mitchell on April 23, 2017. Emily Stukel, left, took fifth place in the Girls Singles 150 & Over. Addy Nelson, right, was awarded the Youth Ambassador Award which is a $150 scholarship. She also had the high average for girls in the state with a 207 average.

