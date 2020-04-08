Nonresident Spring Turkey Permit Sales to Ended

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced April 1st it was suspending the sale of nonresident spring turkey hunting permits in a proactive effort to prevent the potential for the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This is being done by the Commission in coordination with Gov. Pete Ricketts Executive Order No. 20-11 to help protect the health of Nebraskans by discouraging unnecessary travel.

Game and Parks stopped selling 2020 nonresident spring turkey permits effective April 1st. Nonresidents who have purchased permits will be able to use them, but will not be able to purchase additional permits. Nonresidents with Nebraska turkey permits will be contacted by Game and Parks through email within the next week with additional information, including potential refunds.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season opened March 25th for archers. The shotgun season opens April 11th for youth and April 18th for adults. All turkey seasons close May 31st.

