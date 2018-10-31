Olson represent Cody- Kilgore at State XC championships

Emmalea Olson qualified for the Nebraska State Class D Cross Country Championships and ran in Kearney on October 19. From the six Class D districts across the state, 144 women and 143 men competed in the championship races.

Emmalea Olson, a C-K sophomore, finished her first high school XC season, placing 18th with a time of 21:20.9. Great job Emmalea and the rest of the Cody-Kilgore XC team for your dedication and tremendous effort throughout the season!

