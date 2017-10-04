One final meet for XC until Districts

The Valentine Badgers traveled to Gothenburg for their invitational, September 28, 2017.

In the boys 3K run, Jed Vander- Wey placed third with 11:11.

The girls 3K run, MaKenzie Long placed 31st with 14:04. And Cate Salters placed 76th, 18:02.

The results of the boys 5K run: Dylan Witt placed 64th with 19:37; Riece Rivera placed 91st with 20:11; Brayden Kieborz placed 96th with 20:19; Caleb Long placed 103rd with 20:34; Kane Fowler placed 149th with 22:05; Chris Williams placed 154th with 22:14; Tim Egelhoff placed 155th with 22:15, and placing 196th was Fletcher Larsen with 27:01.

