Part 2: Zach Welch Finds Super Tag Success

I took my time and the shot felt good, but it fell just short, just low under the bull. After being constantly on the move and having so much adrenaline running through my veins, the shot was off.

The bull made it about 40 more yards before he bedded down. A few moments later the bull stood up. Just as soon as he stood, he fell back into his bed and we knew that he was really hurting. He began gasping and laid down on his side.

My dad looked at me and we both knew that it was more than a liver hit. I had caught the back of the lungs and the bull was not too far from expiring; however, we knew if we could manage to get another arrow in him we could end it sooner.

We made the quick decision to crawl up to the bull since we had plenty of tall grass and a small knob between us and the bull. My dad and I slowly made our way up to the bull, and now we were within shooting range.

