Post season football awards announced

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Several Gorillas were honored with post season awards for the 2017 season. Five players qualified for the Academic All-State team to include Jon Bakke, Blake Boes, Jayd VanDerWerff, Andy McCance, and Cade Fortuna. This award recognizes student athletes who maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above throughout their 9th, 10th, and 11th grade years and participate in at least three years of football.

Seven Gorillas were named to the Missouri Valley All Conference Team while two more were selected as Honorable Mention. This award is voted on by the Missouri Valley Conference coaches and recognizes players who were the most valuable performers for their team throughout the season. Teams in the conference include Platte, Gregory, Kimball/ White Lake, Bon Homme, Wolsey- Wessington, Miller/Highmore- Harrold, and Parkston. McCance, VanDerWerff, Boes, Bakke, and Fortuna were all selected as well as Caleb Stukel and JJ Beck. Dustin Frank and Tyler Murray received Honorable Mention.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467