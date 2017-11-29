Post season football awards announced

Several Gorillas were honored with post season awards for the 2017 season. Five players qualified for the Academic All-State team to include Jon Bakke, Blake Boes, Jayd VanDerWerff, Andy McCance, and Cade Fortuna. This award recognizes student athletes who maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above throughout their 9th, 10th, and 11th grade years and participate in at least three years of football.

Seven Gorillas were named to the Missouri Valley All Conference Team while two more were selected as Honorable Mention. This award is voted on by the Missouri Valley Conference coaches and recognizes players who were the most valuable performers for their team throughout the season. Teams in the conference include Platte, Gregory, Kimball/ White Lake, Bon Homme, Wolsey- Wessington, Miller/Highmore- Harrold, and Parkston. McCance, VanDerWerff, Boes, Bakke, and Fortuna were all selected as well as Caleb Stukel and JJ Beck. Dustin Frank and Tyler Murray received Honorable Mention.

