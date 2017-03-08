Randy Martin receives award for 25 years of officiating

Randy Martin of Burke received his 25-year officiating award on Saturday night, February 25th, prior to the championship matches of the Class A and B State Wrestling Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Randy has officiated high school wrestling since 1992. He has worked wrestling matches across the state including 12 years as an ESD Conference official. He was chosen to referee the State B Wrestling Tournament in 2004.

