Reece and Lurz compete at Norfolk Classic

The Badger track team sent two young men to the 2018 Norfolk Classic. With 12 competitors high jumping Dylan Lurz jumped a height of 5’10 and Kooper Reece threw the discus a distance of 137’4” both with a seventh place finish.

Dylan was also Southwest Conference High jump champion jumping 5’11.

