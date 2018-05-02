Reece and Lurz compete at Norfolk Classic
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Congratulations to Mr. Gass for his achievement award at the Norfolk Classic
The Badger track team sent two young men to the 2018 Norfolk Classic. With 12 competitors high jumping Dylan Lurz jumped a height of 5’10 and Kooper Reece threw the discus a distance of 137’4” both with a seventh place finish.
Dylan was also Southwest Conference High jump champion jumping 5’11.
