Register now for high school fishing tournaments at Merritt

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

High school anglers still have time to register for two fishing tournaments coming up in July at Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area.

The tournaments – the Nebraska BASS Nation High School Tournament and the TBF Student Angler Federation High School Tournament – are scheduled for July 21 and 22 respectively, making it easy for students to compete in both. Separate registration is required.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467