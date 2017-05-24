Results of District Golf

District golf was held in Cambridge, NE, on Tuesday May 16, 2017. The top 10 individuals and top three teams will go to state.

“As a team we golfed our best team score of the season at districts which was a 359 and was just outside the top three qualifying schools with a fourth place finish,” said Coach Devin Muirhead.

