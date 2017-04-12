Rylee Rice Sets Three Records at Sandhills Invite, Boys Track Team Finishes Third

The Ainsworth boys and girls track teams faced off against eight area schools on Tuesday, April 4th at the Sandhills Invite in Bassett.

Ainsworth girls finished the meet in fifth place with 53 points. North Central took home first place in the girls division with 92 points.

Rylee Rice set three new meet records in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles and 1600 meter run. She was also named the Sandhills Invite Girls MVP.

Erin Kuchera placed third in shot put, throwing a distance of 34’3.5”. Trystyn Miller threw 24’10.5” to finish 20th, followed by Kiersten Higbee in 27th place with a 15’6.75” throw.

With a throw of 102’3”, Erin Kuchera also took home third in the discus. McKenna Erthum placed seventh with a throw of 91’9” and Trystyn Miller, throwing 64’11”, came up 20th.

In the long jump competition, Britley Schlueter finished seventh with a jump of 13’6.5”, followed by Mackenzie Kovar in 11th place with a 12’ jump.

