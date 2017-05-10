Sam Wilkins Places Third at Southwest Conference Golf Tournament

The Ainsworth Golf Team com-peted in the Southwest Conference Golf Tournament on Friday, May 5th in Broken Bow.Sam Wilkins tied for second place with Griffin Wright of Broken Bow at the Southwest Conference Golf meet. Using a score card playoff, he ended up in third.

Sam shot a 44/39 for an 83 on 18 holes. 1st-5th place are First Team All-Conference, 6th-10th place are Second Team All-Conference, and 11th-15th place are Third Team All-Conference.Other Ainsworth golfers compet-ing were Brendon Carson shooting a 109 for 37th place, Wyatt Mar-tinsen shooting 128 for 43rd place, Henrick Elgsaether shooting 129 for 44th place and Ty Conroy shooting 130 for 45th place.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/