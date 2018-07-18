Scott Anshutz/Doug Steffen continue to lead Gregory men’s golf league

What can I say, Scott Anshutz/ Doug Steffen continue to lead the league. This week Scott ran into a buzz saw but Steffen stepped up and pulled them through. I would advise them not to get too comfortable though as the team of Gregg Haukass/Dan Wranek are now in second place and they have been on fire lately. Third place is now in the hands of Rick Hogue/Brian London. If you look at the first three places in the league, half of the team members are from Colome. That “Colome Connection” is a tough outfit in any sport it seems to me.

Low gross honors were shared this week with Jack Wenger, Kevin Mikkelsen and Jason Birkeland each putting a 38 on the board.

