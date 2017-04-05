Season gets underway for Gregory golfers

The Gorilla golf team will participate in their first tournaments of the season next week. Tuesday, April 11 will see the middle school team in Burke and the junior varsity team in Gregory. Middle school golfers complete 9 holes, while the JV plays a full 18 holes. The varsity will participate in their first team tournament on Thursday, April 13 at Fox Run in Yankton. Jon Bakke will golf this Friday, April 7 in an early bird tournament in Mitchell. Returning letter winners for the Gorillas include Bakke, JJ Beck, and Hunter Mills. These three will make up the boys varsity team in 2017. Bakke and Beck both enjoyed great seasons in 2016 by placing at the state tournament in Rapid City.

