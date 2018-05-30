South Central Storm baseball opens season against Winner/Colome

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The South Central Storm men’s baseball team opened their season with a disappointing loss against Winner/Colome Thursday, May 17, scoring only five runs in seven innings to W/C’s 16.

On May 24 they suffered another defeat at the hands of Plankinton, with a score after 7 innings of 16-1. Jake Luse and Tom Grove were the leading hitters for the Storm against Plankinton with a single and double respectively.

 

