South Central Storm baseball opens season against Winner/Colome

The South Central Storm men’s baseball team opened their season with a disappointing loss against Winner/Colome Thursday, May 17, scoring only five runs in seven innings to W/C’s 16.

On May 24 they suffered another defeat at the hands of Plankinton, with a score after 7 innings of 16-1. Jake Luse and Tom Grove were the leading hitters for the Storm against Plankinton with a single and double respectively.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/