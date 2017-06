South Central Storm opens season

The 2017 South Central Storm baseball team participants are back row, l to r: Christian Schweigert, Dustin Stukel, Tyler Hoffart, Head Coach Ethan Vobr, Jake Luse, Seth Pistulka, Triv Vosika, Assistant Coach Paul Taggart and Hans Walleser. Front row, l to r: Nolyn Mikkelsen, Mac Johnson, Jack Winter, William Beckers, Dillan Vosika and Adam Woxland. Not pictured: Jason Frasch, Blake Hoffmann, Mason Juracek and Jake Hrabanek.

