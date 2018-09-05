Spikers claim two wins on the week

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 5:00am
Teresa Webster

This past week the Lady Spikers were busy with a home match against St. Francis on Tuesday, and Thursday traveling to Presho for a match up against Lyman.

The St. Francis home match was a win for the Spikers with 3-0 for the night. The set scores were 25- 11, 25-22, 25-15. Our starting lineup changed a little and the girls did a nice job of adjusting and we came out on top.

 

