Storm claims fourth place at MVPCS Titan Invite

Wed, 12/20/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Coach John Hansen

In dual action, B/G hosted Parkston and Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes on Thursday, December 14, 2017. Burke/Gregory vs. Parkston Final score was Parkston 24 - Burke/Gregory 42. Winning matches for the Burke/Gregory team were Jordan Vosika, Jackson Eklund, Tucker Even, Finn Hanson, Tyler Murray, Taron Serr, Jeremiah Beck and Ridge Oliver.

 “It was a very good overall team effort in this contest. Many of those matches were hotly contested, even some that we lost so we felt like we competed very well in that dual,” stated Coach Hansen. Burke/Gregory vs. KWLP-G Final score was Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 43 - Burke/Gregory 30.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467