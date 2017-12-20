Storm claims fourth place at MVPCS Titan Invite

In dual action, B/G hosted Parkston and Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes on Thursday, December 14, 2017. Burke/Gregory vs. Parkston Final score was Parkston 24 - Burke/Gregory 42. Winning matches for the Burke/Gregory team were Jordan Vosika, Jackson Eklund, Tucker Even, Finn Hanson, Tyler Murray, Taron Serr, Jeremiah Beck and Ridge Oliver.

“It was a very good overall team effort in this contest. Many of those matches were hotly contested, even some that we lost so we felt like we competed very well in that dual,” stated Coach Hansen. Burke/Gregory vs. KWLP-G Final score was Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 43 - Burke/Gregory 30.

