Storm kicks off wrestling season on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Ft. Pierre

The Burke/Gregory Storm started wrestling practice right after the playoff football games and have been working hard to prepare for their first contest coming up on Saturday, December 2nd. They will be traveling to Ft. Pierre to begin the season at the Stanley County Invitational wrestling tournament.

The roster this year is made up largely of wrestlers who were very young a year ago and have just gotten a year older and last year’s experience should make a difference on what we can look for out of them this year. A number of them had a very encouraging season a year ago. The wrestlers that are juniors and seniors this year have put together very strong performances throughout their careers as well. We look to still have a very young but very talented group of wrestlers this year.

There is only one senior on the team this year, he did not have a varsity spot a year ago. He wrestled most of the year behind Colten Nelson, who was a state tournament finisher for the Storm team last year, but Ridge Oliver has put together a nice career. In every tournament he wrestled in last year he placed in, just a spot or two behind his teammate. We look for big things out of our lone senior this year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/