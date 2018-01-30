Storm wrestlers make strong showing at Ainsworth Invitational

This is a tournament that we always look forward to going to in that we get to see some different teams that we don’t normally see here in South Dakota. It’s always a great time. We seem to wrestle well when we go down there, and this tournament was no exception with the team finishing in third place. Valentine won the tournament with 188.5 points, followed by second-place Sydney with 181.5. Burke/Gregory came in third with 170, and in fourth place was Central City with 131. Fifth place was Gordon/Rushville with 71. Sixth place went to Crawford with 57; Winside was seventh with 49.5; Shelton was eighth with 40; Twin Loop was ninth with 36 points; North Central was tenth with 34 points; Ainsworth was in eleventh place with 33; and in twelfth place was Hay Springs with 17 points.

It was interesting when the tournament was all over to take a look and see how we would have finished in a dual with the Valentine team, in that they have a very strong team this year and expect to do very well in their state tournament. In looking at the results the Burke/Gregory team comes out on top, placing ahead of Valentine in seven weight classes and them coming out ahead of us in six. Neither team had a 220-pounder, so that accounts as the fourteenth weight class that neither of us scored in.

