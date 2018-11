Keeley Klein and Shelby Zimmerman were recognized as 2018 All-State Football sideline cheerleaders. Coach Lenna Braun commented that the girls are good leaders, always there, are supportive, have lots of spirit, and do a good job of getting the crowd involved.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/