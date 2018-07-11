Three Jr. Teener pitchers combine to throw shut-out

Gregory 1, Wagner 0

The Gregory Jr. Teeners performed flawlessly both offensively and defensively to shut out Wagner in the final game of the regular season Monday, July 2.

The win was given to Ben Witt, who, in the first four innings allowed two hits and zero runs while collecting six strike-outs and no walks. Bryce Frank went to the mound to help close out the game before Coy Determan came in to record the last three outs, earning the save for Gregory.

